SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gas prices are surging to all-time highs in California – and the average price per gallon across the state has just crossed the $6 mark.
On Tuesday, according to AAA, California’s average price for regular unleaded hit $6.021. Not only did it cross the $6 threshold, AAA says Tuesday’s number is the highest recorded average price ever in California.READ MORE: DA: DNA From Fingernails Helped Solve 1988 Galt Cold Case Killing
The statewide average price for regular was only $5.983 on Monday, and a month ago it was just $5.709. Further, AAA says California’s average gas price was only $4.132 a year ago.
Sacramento’s average gas price is hovering just below the $6 mark on Tuesday at $5.991.
While California has the highest average gas prices across the country, AAA says all states now have prices above $4.READ MORE: Stagg High Stabbing Suspect Anthony Gray Ordered To Undergo Mental Evaluation
Experts say the high cost of oil remains the driver of the rising prices at the pump.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has continued to try and push for giving Californians some relief at the gas pump. A topline item in his state budget revise announced last week was $400 checks to car owners. His plan would give registered car owners up to $800 in total to try and help offset the record gas prices.
California lawmakers have not completely warmed to Gov. Newsom’s plan, however. A smaller, $200 check plan has also been pitched.MORE NEWS: Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Major Collision In Fairfield