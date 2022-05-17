STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say.
According to Stockton Police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to a possible robbery on the 6700 block of Everest Avenue.
A resident reported that they were confronted by armed robbers and an exchange of gunfire began.
Three suspects ended up getting shot, police say. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation into the shooting remains active.
