Post-Game Punches In Carmichael Lead To Calls For ChangeThe fight happened as Del Campo and Buhach Colony are in the middle of a three-game playoff series. But it's now on hold all because one of the biggest lessons in sports didn't seem to resonate with parents.

15 minutes ago

California State Parks Have Billion-Dollar Backlog Of Maintenance ProjectsCalifornia's state parks have big problems with a billion-dollar price tag to fix.

26 minutes ago

Woman Says Dog Defended Her From Mountain Lion AttackA woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

29 minutes ago

Former Elk Grove Mayor Says Sacramento County Board Of Supervisor Campaign Signs Targeted By VandalsPhotos show some signs were torn down.

30 minutes ago

SCUSD Responds To Teachers Union Filing ChargeLate Tuesday evening, the district issued a response denying the union's allegations and saying the filing "is particularly disappointing given that SCTA previously dismissed several pending grievances and unfair practice charges as part of the agreements reached to end the strike."

33 minutes ago