ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin restaurant found itself with an unexpected visitor in the dining room: a sedan.
The crash happened a little before noon Tuesday at Sully's Bar & Grill near Pacific Street and Meadows Drive.
A driver crashed right through one of the restaurant’s front windows. It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash, but Rocklin police say it was just an accident.
No injuries were reported, police say.
The restaurant’s owners are already working on repairs to get the business back up and running.