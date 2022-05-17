SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) on Tuesday announced that it has taken legal action against Sacramento City Unified (SCUSD) over the district’s failure to bargain over make-up days related to the eight-day strike that happened earlier this spring.

The teachers union said it has agreed to the district’s framework to extend the school year through June 24 to make up the lost days, but the district has “rejected SCTA’s multiple proposals to ensure that schools are appropriately staffed during those extended days.”

SCTA filed a charge Tuesday with the California Public Employment Relations Board alleging SCUSD “bargained unlawfully by adding new, regressive proposals late in the process with the purpose of frustrating the bargaining process; in refusing to provide information related to the negotiations; and by throwing up fictitious obstacles to negotiation; and refusing to clarify what those obstacles are and/or how they could be addressed.”

As the district faces $47 million in penalties over the missed days — instructional days and minutes required by the state — SCTA President David Fisher said “the clock is ticking.”

“The district will lose millions of dollars in funds that could be used in Sac City’s classrooms unless they act soon,” said Fisher, who is also a second-grade teacher within the district. “The school board’s failure to add back instructional days and avoid significant penalties is a clear breach of the board’s fiduciary duty.”

The teachers union said it raised the need to address make-up days on April 3, when they negotiated with SCUSD to settle and end the eight-day strike. Fisher said SCUSD has been “slow-walking” discussions related to the make-up days.

“We have given the district multiple proposals that have addressed all of their concerns, and instead of taking ‘yes’ for an answer, the school board keeps moving the goal posts,” he said. “This is the same unlawful and unnecessary conduct that forced the strike earlier this year.”

Additionally, SCTA said the district has declined a suggested survey of parents to get a better idea of how many students will be in attendance during the make-up days.

The district has not yet responding to a request for comment.