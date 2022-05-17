LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi man was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his father that happened nearly one year ago, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Richard Nielson, 32, was also found guilty of the intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said.READ MORE: Deadly Stabbing, Robbery In Fairfield Results In 2 Arrests
Roger Nielson, 65, was found shot dead in his home on May 27, 2021, by sheriff’s deputies performing a wellness check which was requested by a family member. Investigators determined he was the victim of a homicide.READ MORE: Getting Answers: What Does Trump's Endorsement Of Congressional Candidate Kiley Over Jones Mean For Primary Voters?
According to Verber Salazar, the 32-year-old Nielsen had fled to Mexico four days prior in violation of his probation. U.S. Marshalls arrested Nielson, with the assistance of Mexican authorities, in Guadalajara in early June 2021.
Nielson was brought back to the U.S. where he was taken into custody by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the aforementioned charges.MORE NEWS: 3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made
Nielson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.