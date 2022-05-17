STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton made arrests in two separate homicide cases from earlier in the year on Monday.
One of the homicide cases dates back to Feb. 11, 2022. In that incident, police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed along the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street.
Detectives have since identified 35-year-old Antonio Thomasson as a suspect. On Monday, Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
The other case only dates back to Sunday. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive that afternoon.
Both Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, have been identified by detectives as people allegedly connected to the killing. Both were also arrested on Monday and have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
