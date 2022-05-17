FOLSOM (CBS13) – A California congressional district is in the national spotlight.

After redistricting, several candidates are vying for the new third congressional seat. The territory stretches from the border of Death Valley to Plumas County.

But could an endorsement from former President Donald Trump give one contestant a bump?

The newly redrawn third congressional district race just got hotter after the former president recently endorsed Assemblymember Kevin Kiley. The lawmaker called it an honor.

The move comes at a time when onlookers observe whether the former president still has influence over the Republican party and if it will work for this race.

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones boasts an impressive list of supporters but didn’t secure the former president’s political support. During the Trump presidency, Jones remained in lockstep with the administration and met with the former leader.

Sheriff Jones said he’s still a Trump supporter, according to a statement. He also expects his experience will mean more to voters as he goes through the primary.

Though, an endorsement from Trump doesn’t always translate to excitement for Kiley.

“I think he’s alright,” said Jeff Morse, a Trump supporter. “He’ll do.”

Sometimes, it’s also a political turnoff.

“If he endorses them, then I start to wonder why,” said Alison Hage.

This has surprised some people because whenever there’s been more than one Trump supporter in a race, the former president tends to not make an endorsement, CBS13’s political analyst Gary Dietrich said.

But the endorsement may not be built on an alliance.

“Maybe one thing that put Kiley over the top — people are surmising — is his antipathy for our current governor of California, which by the way was shared significantly by the former president when he was in the oval office,” Dietrich said.

Trump’s endorsement meant a win for an Ohio Senate race, but a loss for Nebraska’s gubernatorial race amid sexual assault allegations.

Next, is it enough for Kiley to advance past the primary?

The top two vote-getters in the June 7 primary will move on to the general election.