DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students have voted and they want to change the school’s mascot from a horse to a cow.

But it’s not a done deal – at least, not yet.

Gunrock, the current mascot, has been around for nearly a century. But the group of undergrads behind the Cow4Mascot campaign say a cow will create more school spirit.

“Because with the pandemic, there was a lot of school spirit that I think UC Davis lost because almost half the campus – half the student body – was never on campus. And I think our motivation here was creating something interesting, creating a talking point, something we can all get behind,” said Mick Hashimoto, the Cow4Mascot campaign organizer.

Students voted on the change as part of their school elections last week. On Monday, the results were announced and more than 70 percent voted in favor of changing from a mustang to a bovine.

After Monday’s results were announced, Congressman John Garamendi gave a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of the change.

I have heard the UC Davis students loud and clear and today I would like to announce that I support their Moovement to replace Gunrock with a cow. @cow4mascot https://t.co/8tEneKbMf7 pic.twitter.com/nOXrUmjedE — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) May 16, 2022

“I have herd the calls of UC Davis students and I am happy to support their grass-fed movement. As UC Davis secures its position as the global leader in agricultural research, it must moove on from the old. UCD deserves a new mascot better suited to the world stage; the humble bovine,” Rep. Garamendi wrote.

The change will now go to alumni for another vote.