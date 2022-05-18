SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on today for the thief or thieves that stole a Sacramento woman’s pitbull puppy.
The five-month-old puppy was stolen Friday night and the owner, Natalie Trejo, believes that whoever did it broke into her home through a window.READ MORE: City Of Turlock May Have Plan To Improve Roadways
“Pretty much came home and the house was broken into. The bedroom window you can tell was manhandled. I walked in and could tell the pup was gone.”
Trejo says she knows the puppy was targeted because that was the only thing missing from her home.READ MORE: Steve Ly Accuses Sacramento Board Of Supervisors Opponent Pat Hume Of Sign Vandalism
Since the dog was stolen, she has filed a police report, and police came by to dust for fingerprints.
MORE NEWS: House Fire In Turlock Devours Home