CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Animals, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on today for the thief or thieves that stole a Sacramento woman’s pitbull puppy.

The five-month-old puppy was stolen Friday night and the owner, Natalie Trejo, believes that whoever did it broke into her home through a window.

READ MORE: City Of Turlock May Have Plan To Improve Roadways

“Pretty much came home and the house was broken into. The bedroom window you can tell was manhandled. I walked in and could tell the pup was gone.”

Trejo says she knows the puppy was targeted because that was the only thing missing from her home.

READ MORE: Steve Ly Accuses Sacramento Board Of Supervisors Opponent Pat Hume Of Sign Vandalism

Since the dog was stolen, she has filed a police report, and police came by to dust for fingerprints.

 

MORE NEWS: House Fire In Turlock Devours Home

 