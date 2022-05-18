AUBURN (CBS13) – The owner of a purported Auburn dog training business has been arrested after an investigation found that the animals were allegedly being abused.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have been investigating Auburn K9 for the past month.READ MORE: City Of Turlock May Have Plan To Improve Roadways
Detectives say the business claims to be a dog boarding and training facility. However, an investigation found that the co-owners were not licensed or permitted. Further, detectives allege that animals in the care of the business were being abused and neglected.READ MORE: 5-Month-Old Pitbull Stolen From Sacramento Woman
Antoine Deshaun Moore has been identified by detectives as the current owner of Auburn K9. Detectives say he led dog owners to believe he trains the dogs – but, in actuality, he allegedly left the animals crated in an unventilated Nevada County garage.
Nevada County Animal Control officers have visited Moore’s property at least 10 times since December. Most of Moore’s dogs were also seized back in December by animal control over the deplorable living conditions that were discovered, detectives say.MORE NEWS: Steve Ly Accuses Sacramento Board Of Supervisors Opponent Pat Hume Of Sign Vandalism
Moore was arrested on April 30 and is facing charges of felony theft by false pretenses. He has posted bail and is due back in court on June 27.