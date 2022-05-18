DEVELOPING:Evacuation Warning Issued For Butte County Fire
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that appears to have started at a homeless camp in Fairfield early Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfield Fire says the fire was behind the Kaiser Permanente medical officers along Gateway Boulevard.

Scene of the fire. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

While the fire only grew to around 20 square feet, the smoke did manage to cause some traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 right next door.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were needed, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.