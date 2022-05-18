TUOLUMNE (CBS13) — A popular but dangerous Tuolumne county swimming hole has claimed another victim.
Crews have paused their search for a man who went missing at God’s Bath in the Stanislaus National Forest on Saturday, according to the Sonora Union Democrat. They say fast-moving water has made the search too dangerous.
Investigators say the man, who has not yet been identified, jumped into the water Saturday but never resurfaced.
Two men drowned at the same swimming hole around this time last year. Those men were identified as Bay Area residents.