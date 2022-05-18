CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) —  Authorities are searching for a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a six-year-old boy on May 6.

The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the collision happened on Latimer Avenue just east of Fallen Leaf Lane that evening.

The vehicle is a silver Toyota Tacoma with black rims and the front grill should be missing.

(credit: CHP Modesto)

Investigators said the truck hit the child and drove off. The child did not have any serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Modesto CHP at (209) 545-7440 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 60-CRIME.