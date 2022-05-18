SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Pearl Jam has canceled its Sacramento show scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Golden 1 Center after a band member contracted COVID.
The band announced the cancellation just hours before the show was set to open its doors.
(1/4)Dear PJ fans and ticket holders,
While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, pic.twitter.com/pmonPs99wq
— Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) May 18, 2022
According to a statement from the band, drummer Matt Cameron had originally tested positive for COVID earlier in the tour – prompting Pearl Jam to use a guest drummer for their recent Fresno and Oakland shows.
Due to the outbreak, Pearl Jam made the decision to cancel its Sacramento concert set for Wednesday as well as its Las Vegas show that was scheduled for Friday.
“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” the band said in a statement. “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”
