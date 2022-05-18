SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento Board of Supervisors candidate and former Mayor of Elk Grove, Steve Ly, says that his campaign signs are being vandalized ahead of the election.
Ly says that the vandalism started after the campaign of his opponent, Pat Hume, started to spread lies about him.
“It’s not just even about the vandalism, which is a crime. But if supporters of candidates or the candidates themselves are going out destroying signs, trampling on people’s first amendment rights, what kind of leader are you?”
Ly’s campaign is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.