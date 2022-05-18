SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening.
The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers believe the teen and another person were tying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck.
Police say the 16-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.”
Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and local sheriff's office.
The incident is still under investigation, but police say Galea is facing a charge of felony hit and run.