DAVIS (CBS13) — For about a week, Yolo County’s community transmission of COVID-19 has remained high.

“COVID-19 has not gone away as much as we all want it to,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, the public health officer for the county.

The positivity rate jumped from 2.1% to 3% this week in Yolo County, which is not even the whole picture because of at-home tests.

“We know that the numbers we’re reporting are an underestimate,” said Dr. Sisson. “We just don’t have a great sense of how much of an underestimate they are.”

But Yolo officials are not ready to reinstate a mask mandate, partly because the variants are causing less severe disease which means hospitalizations are low. Also, higher immunity following the omicron surge last winter and more people getting shots in the arms may be playing a role.

Still, the increase is enough to make people get tested, including kids.

“I try to go every day,” said Tara Reddy, an 18-year-old student at Davis Senior High School.

Davis Joint Unified School District is reporting that 241 students tested positive so far in May. Last month, it saw 100 student cases.

Students say they received a COVID-19 update recently.

“Telling us that there’s been more cases and they’re recommending people get tested again,” said Cristina Kim, a junior student at Davis Senior High School.

In between testing, Reddy says she’ll continue to wear her mask just to be safe.

“I want to protect my family, my friends. You know being safe is important and I can still do the things outside of my room and I won’t have to be isolated,” she said.