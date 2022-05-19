ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A young child has died after a fourplex caught fire in Arden-Arcade late Thursday morning, authorities say.
The scene was along Carro Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the flames were found in one of the back units of the fourplex.
Two children were inside the house at the time of the fire, Metro Fire says. Their father was able to get one of the children out, but firefighters say the three-year-old died inside.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation, but the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking into the possibility that it started with a lighter while the two children were inside alone.
Both Metro Fire and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.