FOLSOM (CBS13) — Rattlesnake season has officially arrived in Northern California.
Experts say the reptiles become active when temperatures start to get warmer.
While there is no clear end date to rattlesnake season, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says most bites happen between April and October.
Experts say they can be found near riverbanks, or at parks and golf courses. People also tend to come across them on hiking trails.
Rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive unless provoked, experts say.