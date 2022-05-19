YOLO (CBS13) — A mountain lion was spotted near the town of Yolo early Thursday morning.
This morning, at approx 230am, it was reported that a mountain lion was spotted near the town of Yolo off County Road 98 and County Road 17. Deputies responded to the area and confirmed the sighting just before it fled westbound. Animal Services and Fish and Game were notified.
— Yolo County Sheriff's Office (@YoloCoSheriff) May 19, 2022
According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 a.m., deputies got a report of a mountain lion being spotted near the town of Yolo off County Road 98 and County Road 17.
Deputies arrived at the area and saw the mountain lion before it ran away in the westbound direction.
Animal Services and Fish and Game have been notified.