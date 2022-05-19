CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:mountain lions, Yolo County

YOLO (CBS13) — A mountain lion was spotted near the town of Yolo early Thursday morning.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 a.m., deputies got a report of a mountain lion being spotted near the town of Yolo off County Road 98 and County Road 17.

Deputies arrived at the area and saw the mountain lion before it ran away in the westbound direction.

Animal Services and Fish and Game have been notified.