SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No extra days are being added to the school year, the Sacramento City Unified School District announced on Thursday.
The decision comes after uncertainty over the eight days of instruction that were lost when teachers went on strike.
Sac City Unified says they were not able to reach an agreement with the teachers union over making up the lost days.
"After two years in which students missed significant classroom time due to COVID, we owe them more learning time, not less," the district said in a statement.
CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento City Teachers’ Association for comment.
Instead of adding days at the end of the 2021-22 year, Sac City Unified says they're now working on a plan to add a total of 16 days of instruction over the next two years.
The district says the 2022-23 school year is still scheduled to start on Sept. 1.