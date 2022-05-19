SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person who bought a winning Powerball ticket from a Sacramento 7-Eleven store has finally come forward.
Powerball's jackpot hit $632.6 million for that drawing in January. Two winning tickets were sold, one in Wisconsin and another at the 7-Eleven near Wyndham and Valley Hi drives.
On Thursday, the California Lottery says Orlando Zavala Lozano came forward as the person who bought the winning ticket in Sacramento.
Lozano has decided to take the lump sum of $225.1 million, before taxes, the lottery says.
The 7-Eleven store where Lozano bought the winning ticket also got a $1 million bonus.
At the time, the January jackpot Lozano won was the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history.