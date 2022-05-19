DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SMUD confirmed a power outage for around 650 customers in downtown Sacramento.
The power outage is impacting buildings in the downtown areas of east and north of the Capitol and south of F between 13th and 23rd street.
~650 customer meters in downtown Sac are experiencing an outage this morning with an ERT between 9 and 11 a.m. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore all power. Thanks for your patience.
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) May 19, 2022
SMUD estimate that power will be restored between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.