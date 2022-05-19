CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento News

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SMUD confirmed a power outage for around 650 customers in downtown Sacramento.

The power outage is impacting buildings in the downtown areas of east and north of the Capitol and south of F between 13th and 23rd street.

SMUD estimate that power will be restored between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.