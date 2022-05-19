SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – According to the Sutter Creek Police Department, the 16-year-old has died from their injuries
Original Story:READ MORE: Town Of Paradise Celebrating Completion of Recovery Project From 2018 Camp Fire
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening.
The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.READ MORE: 'It's A Pretty Trying Time': Shipping Crisis Hits California's Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops
Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck.
Police say the 16-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.”
Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and local sheriff’s office.MORE NEWS: 'We're Really Facing A Catastrophe': Bay Area Artist's Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s Struggles
The incident is still under investigation, but police say Galea is facing a charge of felony hit and run.