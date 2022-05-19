Town Of Paradise Celebrating Completion of Recovery Project From 2018 Camp FireToday, the town of Paradise is celebrating the completion of a recovery project from the 2018 Camp Fire.

59 minutes ago

16-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Amador CountyDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3wE5qpG The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck.

1 hour ago

Shipping Crisis Hits California's Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other CropsCalifornia is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop.

7 hours ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 5/18/22The latest headlines.

7 hours ago

Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s StrugglesIf a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will.

7 hours ago