ESPARTO (CBS13) — Thousands of people were without power following a grass fire near the small Yolo County town of Esparto Thursday afternoon.
Pacific Gas and Electric said approximately 2,100 customers were without power across the Esparto, Brooks and Capay areas, which are located west of Woodland and north of Winters.
The utility company said power is expected to be restored by 5:45 p.m.
Yolo County fire officials said the fire only burned about two acres, but it was just outside of Esparto and PG&E had to shut off power so firefighters could operate safely.
The fire has been contained and firefighters were working on mop-ups, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
A photo from the scene shows flames near a knocked-over power pole.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.