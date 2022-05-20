STOCKTON (CBS13) – It will no longer be just “The 209” after a new area code was signed off on by officials this week.
The California Public Utilities Commission announced the new overlay area code on Thursday.
New phone numbers in the previous 209 region will now be assigned 305.
Officials say the 209 code was going to run out of numbers by the end of the year.
The area code cover parts of several San Joaquin Valley counties, including San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Amador and Calaveras.
Back in 2018, the Sacramento region also saw a new overlay area code due to 916 phone numbers starting to run out. New phone numbers there are being assigned the 279 area code.