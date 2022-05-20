SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early Friday morning dumpster fire caused a delay on the off-ramp to 59th street.
The dumpster truck driver was on the freeway when he noticed smoke coming from the back of his truck. So, he took the off-ramp to 59th street and stopped the truck when he felt it was safest.
Due to heavy winds possibly causing fire embers to spread, firefighters quickly surrounded the truck to attack the fire. Fortunately, the incident happened next to street construction, where a worker used their backhoe to help firefighters separate the junk.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was put out quickly.
