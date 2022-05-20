SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators believe a series of fires that burned grass along Freeport Boulevard on Thursday evening were intentionally set.
The fires were set near Florin and Meadowview roads.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before any buildings were damaged.
As of Friday, Sacramento Fire says they are still actively investigating the incidents and are trying to identify a suspect.
Fire crews are on high alert due to a Red Flag Warning for Northern California. Dry weather and gusty winds are expected through Friday evening.