By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators believe a series of fires that burned grass along Freeport Boulevard on Thursday evening were intentionally set.

The fires were set near Florin and Meadowview roads.

Scene of the fire Thursday evening. (Credit: Gigi Pablo/Viewer photo)

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before any buildings were damaged.

As of Friday, Sacramento Fire says they are still actively investigating the incidents and are trying to identify a suspect.

Fire crews are on high alert due to a Red Flag Warning for Northern California. Dry weather and gusty winds are expected through Friday evening.

 