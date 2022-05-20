CBS13 PM News Update - 5/20/22The latest headlines.

Travis Air Force Base Captain Helps Mother Escape UkraineOn her birthday, Ukrainian refugee Lubov Karga has made it to the United States, thanks to the kindness of strangers and a determined daughter.

Sheriff Says N-Word Spraypainted Near Monterey Trail Baseball Field Not A Hate CrimeAn investigation done by the sheriff's office said the incident is not a hate crime and wasn't a direct threat as saying the n-word is not a hate crime.

Investigation Into Stanislaus County Domestic Violence Case Leads To Discovery Of Puppy Mill; Nearly 150 Dogs RescuedThe discovery was made on Thursday in south Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies served a search warrant at a 500 block of Roselawn Avenue property in connection to a reported domestic violence call.

Archbishop Of San Francisco Says Pelosi Can't Receive Communion Over Efforts To Protect Abortion RightsThe archbishop of San Francisco said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is Catholic, can no longer receive the sacrament of communion because she has declined to back down from her push for abortion access.

