PARADISE (CBS13) — Yesterday, students and city officials celebrated after a safety project that promised to improve walkability near a Paradise Elementary School was completed.
At a special ceremony, students ran through a ribbon on one of the new sidewalks. City officials gathered to celebrate the new state-of-the-art facilities built at Paradise Ridge Elementary.
Director of Public Works Marc Mattox had this to say about the renovation.
“The plan was to build a facility on the school side of the street that serves both bicyclists and pedestrians in a much safer manner”
The sidewalks were built as part of the Safe Routes To School Project.