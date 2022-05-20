DAVIS (CBS13) — On Thursday, the FBI arrested UC Davis Assistant Water Polo Coach Daniel Noble on charges related to child pornography.
UC Davis hired Noble in 2019, and his contract was going to expire on June 30.READ MORE: Structure Fire Spreads To Vegetation In Tahoe National Forest Near Camptonville; Evacuation Order Issued
UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May had this to say in a statement released by the university.
“These allegations are highly disturbing and antithetical to the values of UC Davis,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI investigation. As always, the safety of our students and the broader community remain my highest concern.”READ MORE: Firefighters: Series Of Freeport Boulevard Grass Fires Were Intentionally Set
Davis learned about the case and eventual arrest from the FBI on Wednesday night, per their statement. On Thursday, Noble was immediately placed on administrative leave and ordered to stay away from the campus.
According to Noble’s bio on the UC Davis website, he began his career working with the San Clemente Tritons Water Polo Club in 2015, with “10-and-under, 12-and-under, and 14-and-under boys teams.”MORE NEWS: Ford Advising 39,000 Expedition And Navigator Owners To Park Outside Due To Fire Risk
After his 2017 arrival in Northern California, he joined the UC Davis Water Polo Club staff to coach 12-and-under boys and girls teams.