YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Golden Fire burning in Yuba County:

10:36 a.m.

An evacuation order is now in effect for one area near the wildfire, which has also now grown to 10-15 acres.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services says anyone residing in Zone YUB-E012-A should immediately evacuate.

People in Zone YUB-E097 are also being urged to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Camptonville Union Elementary School says, while the evacuation zone is south of them, they have decided to evacuate students as a precaution. Officials say the decision to evacuate was also made so that families have time to pick up students before more road closures happen.

9:11 a.m.

Crews are battling a wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest in Yuba County as gusty winds hit the region on Friday.

The wildfire is burning near the Golden Chain Highway and Highway 49, just south of Camptonville.

Firefighters say the incident started as a structure fire that spread into nearby vegetation. An estimated 5 acres have burned so far, according to the US Forest Service.

Due to the smoke causing some problems, Highway 49 has been closed from Marysville Road to Ridge Road.

No evacuations have been ordered at this point, Yuba County officials say.

People are being urged to stay out of the area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northern California through most of Friday.