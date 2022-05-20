RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Crews contained a wind-driven vegetation fire that destroyed one structure and threatened multiple homes in Rio Linda, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.
The five-acre fire occurred near the 7400 block of Dry Creek Road.
Crews were able to save several homes as well as livestock, however, one large outbuilding was destroyed and several structures were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
This area has already seen several fires this year, likely due to the dry vegetation and windy climate.
A previous fire caused Metro Fire to release this statement regarding their response.
"Even in the most stressful of situations, our firefighters remain calm, cool, and collected to make clear-headed decisions in split seconds. It's important for our community to know, that we won't get flustered or overwhelmed when if we're called to serve in potentially life-threatening environments. We have your back," Metro Fire said on Facebook.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.