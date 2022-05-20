CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dunnigan Fire burning in Yolo County:

2:35 p.m.

Cal Fire is reporting that the wildfire has grown to 120 acres but is now 50 percent contained.

1:46 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Yolo County that has quickly grown to 100 acres on Friday.

The fire is burning near County Roads 85 and 11, southwest of the community of Dunnigan.

A plume of smoke can be seen for miles around as the fire moves through vegetation.

Updates to follow. 