YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dunnigan Fire burning in Yolo County:
2:35 p.m.
Cal Fire is reporting that the wildfire has grown to 120 acres but is now 50 percent contained.
1:46 p.m.
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Yolo County that has quickly grown to 100 acres on Friday.
#DunniganFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a 100 acre vegetation fire near the area of 24000 block of County Road 11, Dunnigan. If traveling in the area use caution. Updates to follow.
#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/YnIgNTsUmL
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 20, 2022
The fire is burning near County Roads 85 and 11, southwest of the community of Dunnigan.
A plume of smoke can be seen for miles around as the fire moves through vegetation.
Updates to follow.