MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A motorcyclist died after crossing into the opposite lane and crashing head-on into a pickup truck north of Marysville, authorities said Friday.
The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter said the collision happened on Matthews Lane north of Woodruff Lane.
The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Matthews approaching Woodruff when he veered into the northbound lane directly in front of an oncoming Dodge truck. The CHP said the motorcyclist struck the left front-end of the truck and was ejected onto the roadway.
The CHP said the motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
The crash remains under investigation, but authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.