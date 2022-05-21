MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020.READ MORE: Two Vehicle Accident Requires Extrication In South Lake Tahoe
Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy.
An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher.READ MORE: Fatal Road Rage Accident Closes Portions Of Stockton Blvd In Sacramento
He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident.
Christopher Carlson has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Victorian Home Burns, Trapped Residents Rescued
The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson who was not known to be the killer at the time.