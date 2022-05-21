SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday morning a 50-year-old man was arrested for a bomb threat that proved false, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:30 a.m., a suspicious vehicle followed a patrol car into the law enforcement-only section of the Sacramento County Jail parking lot.
A bomb threat was issued, however, no explosives were found.
Streets were closed nearby for some time while deputies investigated.
The jail was on lockdown for some time, however, it has now been reopened and a man arrested.