SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A three-alarm structure fire in Downtown Sacramento trapped three residents before they were rescued, said the Sacramento Fire Department.
The fire began around 4:30 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street.
The building was a three-story, four-unit, old-style Victorian home.
When crews arrived, two adults and one child were trapped on the second floor of the unit.
Firefighters quickly located all three of them and rescued them without injury.
The incident is currently under investigation.