CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Collision, Modesto News, Modesto Police Department

MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a fatal collision on East Briggsmore Avenue, said the Modesto Police Department.

All lanes of East Briggsmore Avenue were closed from Oakdale Road to Lakewood Avenue for a few hours.

READ MORE: Quail Fire In Vacaville Now 75% Contained

The crash was reported around 1:17 a.m. in which crews found a dark-colored SUV rolled over.

Two people were ejected during the collision, killing both of them.

READ MORE: Red Flag Warnings Issued For Sacramento Region

Both men were declared dead at the scene.

 

 

MORE NEWS: 134 Firearms Exchanged In Gas For Guns Gun Buyback Event

 