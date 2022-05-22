MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a fatal collision on East Briggsmore Avenue, said the Modesto Police Department.
All lanes of East Briggsmore Avenue were closed from Oakdale Road to Lakewood Avenue for a few hours.
The crash was reported around 1:17 a.m. in which crews found a dark-colored SUV rolled over.
Both men were declared dead at the scene.
