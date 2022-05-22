SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A red flag warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley, the Delta, and portions of the foothills, said the National Weather Service.
The combination of renewed northerly winds and low afternoon humidity levels will create dangerous fire weather conditions.
These conditions not only create more of an opportunity for fires to start, but the potential for them to rapidly spread once they do.
North winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.
The red flag warning will end around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as of Sunday.