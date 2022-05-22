Gun 'Buy Back' Event Held In SacramentoAn event was held in Sacramento in which police bought back guns from citizens in order to get more guns off of the streets.

19 hours ago

Baby Formula Flown In From Europe Due To ShortageParents desperate to feed their children will be getting some relief as baby formula is being flown in from Europe to deal with the nationwide shortage.

19 hours ago

Man Accused Of Stealing $2 Million In Goods From Sunglass Hut Arrested In ModestoThree suspects were arrested in a string of Sunglass Hut thefts that occurred at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. This investigation has been ongoing for some time due to repeated grand thefts and robberies at this particular store.

19 hours ago

American River Water Rescue, 1 Person SavedA person who went missing in the American River earlier today has been rescued and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

19 hours ago

Golden Fire In Yuba County 90% ContainedMajor progress has been made on the Golden Fire in Yuba County, with it now being 90% contained.

19 hours ago