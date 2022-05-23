SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bike party on Del Paso Blvd this past weekend brought the community together with hopes of making the area safer for bicyclists.
The street was shut down to cars between Oxford and Arden for the peaceful event, which featured a mural ride, yoga, food, music, a bike show, and free bike repairs.
Organizers of the event say Del Paso Blvd. is one of the city’s most beautiful streets and just needs some love.
“The idea of bringing this street party, it brings awareness to it, brings people to it, and will hopefully bring money to the area so that we can regenerate it and make it exciting and safe for everybody to ride their bike on.”