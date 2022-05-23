GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A dirtbike rider is suffering from major head trauma after losing control of their bike and being ejected in Nevada County.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, on May 22, at roughly 7:40 p.m., CHP – Grass Valley responded to a call of a dirt bike rider down on the roadway on Pleasant Valley Road, south of Becker Road.
Hunter Armstrong was riding a 2012 Suzuki DRZ400 dirt bike south on Pleasant Valley Road when for an unknown reason, he lost control of his bike.
Armstrong was ejected onto the roadway surface and was later flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet.
The collision remains under investigation.