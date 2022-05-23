Downtown Sacramento Restaurant Vegan Deadly Sins Vandalized For Second TimeDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3MEnC9r A Downtown Sacramento restaurant is now spending thousands of dollars for repairs after being vandalized for the second time.

11 minutes ago

Del Paso Blvd Bike Party Hopes To Make Area Safer For BicyclistsDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3GbL2Rh A bike party on Del Paso Blvd this past weekend brought the community together with hopes of making the area safer for bicyclists.

1 hour ago

Bull Leaps Into Stands At Redding RodeoA bull broke loose and leaped into the stands after throwing a rider off his back at a rodeo in Redding.

7 hours ago

Fire Crews Get Ahead Of The Flames With Fire Warnings In EffectA red flag warning has been issued Monday, putting not only the community on alert but firefighting resources as well. Ground crews and airplanes are prepping for the hot day ahead.

7 hours ago

Twist In UC Berkeley Teen's Murder Case As Perp CaughtThe murder case of a UC Berkeley student from Elk Grove who was murdered while away at college has taken a sudden turn. The man who fired the shots has been arrested, possibly bringing to light the details of the incident.

8 hours ago