SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Downtown Sacramento restaurant is now spending thousands of dollars for repairs after being vandalized for the second time.
Surveillance video from Vegan Deadly Sins shows a suspect walking up, smashing the glass door with a hammer and then breaking several windows.READ MORE: Del Paso Boulevard Bike Party Hopes To Make Area Safer For Bicyclists
Employees at the restaurant had this to say about the incident, “The owners are super nice, and I have always had great experiences with them so I don’t understand why anybody would want to destroy anything here.”READ MORE: Firefighting Agencies Prep For Intense Fire Conditions
Vandals attacked the same restaurant back in September 2020 when customers were eating inside.MORE NEWS: 1 Taken To Hospital In Elk Grove Shooting
Police have not said if the two attacks are connected.