LODI (CBS13) — Crews were working to clear a large tree that fell onto Highway 99 in Lodi Monday night.
The California Highway Patrol Stockton said the tree fell at around 7:30 p.m. The scene was along northbound 99 just north of Turner Road.
The tree was blocking multiple lanes, though, traffic was able to get by in the number one lane.
Caltrans expects the roadway to be clear by 2 a.m.
The CHP said a big rig hit the tree but no one was injured.