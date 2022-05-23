SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – A Sutter County sideshow ended with one person under arrest and several vehicles towed last week.
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, late Friday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Garden Highway to investigate a report of reckless driving. At the scene, deputies found about 40-50 cars were in the middle of a sideshow.
Several cars turned tail and tried to get away once law enforcement showed up. Deputies say several pedestrians allegedly put themselves in the way of patrol vehicles to help drivers escape.
In the end, deputies arrested one man – 25-year-old Yuba City resident Kalob Greylock – and also issued several citations. A number of cars were also towed, deputies say.
Greylock is facing charges of obstruction of justice.
Law enforcement officers in California have been trying to clamp down on illegal sideshows, which are known for attracting large crowds but have also left people with serious injuries.
Last year, CHP got a new grant to help fund a task force against sideshows.