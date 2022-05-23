Padres Hold Off Giants 8-7 In 10 After Blowing LeadsManny Machado hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres won in manager Bob Melvin’s return, holding off the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Friday night.

Brown's Homer Sends A's To 4-2 Victory Over Skidding AngelsSeth Brown hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning and the Oakland Athletics bounced back with a 4-2 victory over the skidding Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

CIF Overturns Del Campo Playoff Forfeit, Buhach Colony Fans Involved In Umpire Fight Banned From Remaining GamesThe decision for the Del Campo High School baseball team to forfeit Monday’s playoff win against Buhach Colony has been overturned. Additionally, Buhach Colony fans who were involved in a parking lot scuffle after the game are banned from the remaining games.

Athletics Blown Out By Twins 14-4Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs Wednesday in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.