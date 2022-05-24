DAVIS (CBS13) — One person is in the hospital and a firefighter is recovering after a quick-moving grass fire in Yolo County.
The flames broke out just south of Russel Boulevard in Davis. It started as a structure fire with a small home and barn full engulfed, but the flames spread to vegetation," the West Plainfield Fire Department said.
Evacuation orders were in place near Creeksedge Road, but those have since been lifted, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the West Plainfield Fire Department, about 50 acres were burned. A civilian suffered a burn injury and smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. A firefighter was treated and released at the scene.
Firefighters are remaining on high alert with the red flag warning in place until Wednesday morning. The California Office of Emergency Services has crews prepositioned in high-risk areas, including Yolo County.
Officials say the strategic move helped crews over the weekend by giving them the upper hand with fires that popped up across Northern California.