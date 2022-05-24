COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire in Colusa County:
3:46 p.m.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says the wildfire has grown to 100 acres. No containment has been reported yet.
3:34 p.m.
Firefighters are responding to a growing wildfire in Colusa County on Tuesday.
The fire is burning near Highway 45 and Brown Road, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office. The City of Colusa issued a warning for civilians to avoid the areas of Main Street, Colusa Levee Scenic Park, and Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area.
Additionally, the city is asking people to avoid traveling north along the highway (Princeton Road) or River Road unless absolutely necessary so firefighters can work without interference.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says, due to the wind direction and unpredictable conditions, notifications have been sent out to residents on the north side of the Sacramento River and the west side of River Road in Colusa as a precaution. No evacuation orders have been given yet, the sheriff’s office says. Though, residents are advised to bring pets inside and remain indoors with closed windows due to how close the fire is to the town.
The fire comes amid a Red Flag Warning for the Northern Central Valley. Temperatures are expected to be hot, dry and windy.
NWS says the Red Flag Warning will be in effect through Wednesday morning.