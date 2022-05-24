ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch fire in Antelope.
CBS13 was on the scene on Ivy Hills and Antelope Hills Dr, where the family in the home explained how everything unfolded.
They say that a driver was passing by when they noticed that smoke was coming from an electric box on the side of the house.
The driver woke up the family by knocking on the door, and the fire department was contacted.
No one was harmed, and crews are still on the scene, ensuring the home is safe to enter.